16 October 2025 Build 20279219 Edited 17 October 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey friends,

We just pushed a small patch to all League of Geeks titles to resolve the recently discovered vulnerability in some older versions of Unity (Issue ID: CVE-2025-59489).

There has already been efforts made on the platform (Windows, Steam, Android, etc) and Unity's side, but this patch follows Unity's further recommendations to ensure the maximum available protection for all of you good people.

This is a client side only patch, so there will be no disruption to online play or games in progress.

♥ LoG

