7 October 2025 Build 20279159 Edited 7 October 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update is out to address a recently discovered security issue in the Unity engine. While this issue didn’t affect gameplay or cause any known harm, it could potentially allow unsafe file loading under certain conditions. I’ve updated the game to the fixed version of Unity to keep everything secure and running smoothly.

You can read more about the issue on Unity’s official website here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

If you’ve disabled automatic updates, please make sure to download this update manually to stay protected.

Changed files in this update

