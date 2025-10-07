Get ready to shiver! Ghosts in Ecto Corporations aren’t just wandering the city anymore — they actively interact with NPCs!



Some NPCs will freeze in fear, allowing spirits to approach…



Others will panic and flee, creating intense and humorous supernatural scenes.



And it’s not just your actions that trigger reactions: NPCs now also react to the behavior of other NPCs, making the city feel even more alive and unpredictable.



All of this is accompanied by animations and visual effects that make every encounter with ghosts unique.



This update doesn’t just change the look of the city — it enriches the gameplay, turning every interaction into an unexpected and thrilling experience.



Prepare to test your ghost-hunting skills and discover how your decisions and the actions of NPCs around you affect what happens! 👻💀