7 October 2025 Build 20279013 Edited 7 October 2025 – 02:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated Unity to fix the exploit.
  • Quitting to menu while defeated no longer gets the defeated screen stuck in sex scenes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3446141
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3446142
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3446143
  • Loading history…
