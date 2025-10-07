 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20279010 Edited 7 October 2025 – 01:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all,

We put up a new beta to test some forward-looking technical improvements to the codebase. Ideally, you should not notice any difference in play experience, but it would be helpful for some of you to test and confirm this! So if you're interested in helping, switch to beta and try it out.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20279010
Windows Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
macOS Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
Linux Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
