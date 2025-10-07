Hey all,
We put up a new beta to test some forward-looking technical improvements to the codebase. Ideally, you should not notice any difference in play experience, but it would be helpful for some of you to test and confirm this! So if you're interested in helping, switch to beta and try it out.
Tech patch on beta branch
Update notes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 20279010
Windows Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
macOS Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
Linux Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
Changed depots in beta branch