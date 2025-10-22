 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20278991 Edited 22 October 2025 – 01:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A patch addressing the security vulnerability in games created with Unity, announced by Unity Technologie on October 3, has been released.

Please refer to the official website for details.

▼Official Website▼

https://www.konami.com/games/suikoden/rem/1_2/

Changed files in this update

