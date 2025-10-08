 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20278973 Edited 8 October 2025 – 02:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update only upgrades the Unity version that Mini Metro is built on from 2022.3.60f1 to 2022.3.62f2. This ensures that Mini Metro cannot be used to exploit the recently discovered vulnerability detected in Unity. While no exploits have been picked up yet in the wild, it's strongly recommended that you update the game if you have Mini Metro installed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Mini Metro (Windows) Depot 287981
  • Loading history…
macOS Mini Metro (OS X) Depot 287982
  • Loading history…
Linux Mini Metro (Linux) Depot 287983
  • Loading history…
