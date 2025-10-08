This update only upgrades the Unity version that Mini Metro is built on from 2022.3.60f1 to 2022.3.62f2. This ensures that Mini Metro cannot be used to exploit the recently discovered vulnerability detected in Unity. While no exploits have been picked up yet in the wild, it's strongly recommended that you update the game if you have Mini Metro installed.
Update to resolve Unity security vulnerability
Update notes via Steam Community
