Thank you for your patience!
In preparation for Next Fest we're dropping the first Playtest build!
The playtest should work perfectly with your save.
Updates
- Added the 2nd level, the subway, with new bosses, new enemies, and a deadly train to avoid
- Added missions, many of which should unlock, if you already completed the goals.
- Added Cobra, Gene, Pumpkin, Rhea, and Ox as Survivors, and unlockable playable characters
We currently are aware certain language text is spilling out, but we wanted to get this out today, and we'll be fixing it up in time for Next Fest.
Thanks for rocking with us!
Playtest Build 1 now live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3717421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update