Thank you for your patience!



In preparation for Next Fest we're dropping the first Playtest build!



The playtest should work perfectly with your save.



Updates

- Added the 2nd level, the subway, with new bosses, new enemies, and a deadly train to avoid

- Added missions, many of which should unlock, if you already completed the goals.

- Added Cobra, Gene, Pumpkin, Rhea, and Ox as Survivors, and unlockable playable characters



We currently are aware certain language text is spilling out, but we wanted to get this out today, and we'll be fixing it up in time for Next Fest.



Thanks for rocking with us!