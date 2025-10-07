 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20278878 Edited 7 October 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Balancing

  • CoastGuard

    • reduced damage: 120 -> 80

  • RocketTurtle

    • increased targeting distance: 17 -> 20

    • increased range: 19 -> 22

    • increased rocket damage: 75 -> 100

Changed

  • Cloud save will now better restore game progress

  • Updated Ship DPS to star conversion

    • ☆☆☆☆★: 1 (unchanged)

    • ☆☆☆★★: 24 -> 20

    • ☆☆★★★: 50 -> 40

    • ☆★★★★: 87 -> 60

    • ★★★★★: 119 -> 80

  • Upgrade to Unity 2021.3.45f2
    this addresses CVE-2025-59489, which affected all builds done with previous unity editor versions newer than 2017.1

Fixed

  • Projetiles now do damage correctly at all game speeds

  • Purchases can no longer accidentally trigger more than one charge

Changed depots in publicbeta branch

