Balancing
CoastGuard
reduced damage: 120 -> 80
RocketTurtle
increased targeting distance: 17 -> 20
increased range: 19 -> 22
increased rocket damage: 75 -> 100
Changed
Cloud save will now better restore game progress
Updated Ship DPS to star conversion
☆☆☆☆★: 1 (unchanged)
☆☆☆★★: 24 -> 20
☆☆★★★: 50 -> 40
☆★★★★: 87 -> 60
★★★★★: 119 -> 80
Upgrade to Unity 2021.3.45f2
this addresses CVE-2025-59489, which affected all builds done with previous unity editor versions newer than 2017.1
Fixed
Projetiles now do damage correctly at all game speeds
Purchases can no longer accidentally trigger more than one charge
Changed depots in publicbeta branch