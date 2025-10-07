 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20278877 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Parachutes are added! Craft them at a crafting bench and press space when falling to deploy it. Can be deployed/undeployed several times in a fall so be careful!

Jumping in water is now solved, you can officially jump out of the water to help get onto those pesky rocks!

Other odds and ends were touched up, more to come!

Changed files in this update

