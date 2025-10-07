- "Craft" tutorials can be completed with Structures as well as hand crafting
- Lava barrier now interacts correctly with blueprint mode.
- Ctrl V should no longer add a new blueprint tile if the blueprint window is closed
- Player no longer blocks blueprint structure preview placements.
- Blueprints should now obey Mote Field requirements when placing.
- Blueprint window tiles should now sort the most important Structures to the top of the icon order.
- Slabs now play nicely with placed blueprint logic.
- Fixed undergrounds replacing themselves when snapping to the end point of a blueprint structure.
- You should no longer see +Item grants when loading a game.
- Fix for Incineration Spire's name not always showing properly in its window.
- Fixed a broken string reference on action bar hover
- Fix for Volcanic Chain not always updating existing Lava Generators properly
- Fixed bug making smart placement less smooth than it could be.
Thank you for all the reports and suggestions!
Changed files in this update