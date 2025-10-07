 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20278777 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • "Craft" tutorials can be completed with Structures as well as hand crafting
  • Lava barrier now interacts correctly with blueprint mode.
  • Ctrl V should no longer add a new blueprint tile if the blueprint window is closed
  • Player no longer blocks blueprint structure preview placements.
  • Blueprints should now obey Mote Field requirements when placing.
  • Blueprint window tiles should now sort the most important Structures to the top of the icon order.
  • Slabs now play nicely with placed blueprint logic.
  • Fixed undergrounds replacing themselves when snapping to the end point of a blueprint structure.
  • You should no longer see +Item grants when loading a game.
  • Fix for Incineration Spire's name not always showing properly in its window.
  • Fixed a broken string reference on action bar hover
  • Fix for Volcanic Chain not always updating existing Lava Generators properly
  • Fixed bug making smart placement less smooth than it could be.


Thank you for all the reports and suggestions!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link