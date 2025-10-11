 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20278752 Edited 12 October 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Removed bug of broken unfinished content that was present in the previous version.
* Coin amount displays are now correctly formatted according to your language.
* Credits translations fixed (broken in v0.3.1).
* Some minor translation adjustments have been done.

Honourable mention: leewise17. Thank you so much for spotting the unfinished event!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3847961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link