https://steamdb.info/ADDITIONS////////////////////////////////////
- You can now share food with eachother in Co-op after picking up food and walking into your friend (up to 4 seconds)
////FIXES////////////////////////////////////
- Picking up Stat Chunks no longer crash the game
Patch 1.1.3 Notes!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update