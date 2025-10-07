 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20278711 Edited 7 October 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- You can now share food with eachother in Co-op after picking up food and walking into your friend (up to 4 seconds)
////FIXES////////////////////////////////////
- Picking up Stat Chunks no longer crash the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281621
