7 October 2025 Build 20278587 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Halloween items are now in store for a limited time, grab them before the end october.

Cards

  • Fixed Redblack the Vanguard enrage not adding stat buffs, and untouchable lasting forever.

  • Fixed issue where Bloodcore Mecha's cost reductions were permanent and it performed cost reductions just by being deployed.

  • Fixed issue where Hellmouth could trigger from any zone, instead of only when in-play.

  • Fixed issue where Alearem, The Prognosicator failed to draw ability cards.

  • Fixed issue where Varyus, Master of Choice's deck limit included commanders.

  • Fixed issue where Illegal Magitech could draw cards even if they weren't abilities or artifacts.

  • Updated Resolve of the Dragon wording.

  • Fixed issue where Marina, the Selfless's effect would ignore death prevention effects.

  • Added VFX to Grotesque Brute, Aleta Cured Immortal, Martyr Golem, Heaven's Bell and Defiant Footman.

General

  • Fixed issues with AI & Tutorial games being soft-locked.

  • Fixed alignment of leaderboard in social page.

  • Fixed issue causing automated account transfers to fail.

  • Fixed unity security exploit.

AI

  • Fixed AI targeting opponents cards with positive effects.

  • Fixed AI not playing 0 cost units.

  • Fixed AI not using 0 cost activated abilities.

  • Fixed AI not having access to full and on turn 1.

  • Fixed unique check.

  • Improved battlefield layout handling, now defends more effectively.

  • Improved aggressiveness calculations.

  • Improved various specific cards.

