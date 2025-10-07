Halloween items are now in store for a limited time, grab them before the end october.

Fixed Redblack the Vanguard enrage not adding stat buffs, and untouchable lasting forever.

Fixed issue where Bloodcore Mecha's cost reductions were permanent and it performed cost reductions just by being deployed.

Fixed issue where Hellmouth could trigger from any zone, instead of only when in-play.

Fixed issue where Alearem, The Prognosicator failed to draw ability cards.

Fixed issue where Varyus, Master of Choice's deck limit included commanders.

Fixed issue where Illegal Magitech could draw cards even if they weren't abilities or artifacts.

Updated Resolve of the Dragon wording.

Fixed issue where Marina, the Selfless's effect would ignore death prevention effects.