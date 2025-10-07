Halloween items are now in store for a limited time, grab them before the end october.
Cards
Fixed Redblack the Vanguard enrage not adding stat buffs, and untouchable lasting forever.
Fixed issue where Bloodcore Mecha's cost reductions were permanent and it performed cost reductions just by being deployed.
Fixed issue where Hellmouth could trigger from any zone, instead of only when in-play.
Fixed issue where Alearem, The Prognosicator failed to draw ability cards.
Fixed issue where Varyus, Master of Choice's deck limit included commanders.
Fixed issue where Illegal Magitech could draw cards even if they weren't abilities or artifacts.
Updated Resolve of the Dragon wording.
Fixed issue where Marina, the Selfless's effect would ignore death prevention effects.
Added VFX to Grotesque Brute, Aleta Cured Immortal, Martyr Golem, Heaven's Bell and Defiant Footman.
General
Fixed issues with AI & Tutorial games being soft-locked.
Fixed alignment of leaderboard in social page.
Fixed issue causing automated account transfers to fail.
Fixed unity security exploit.
AI
Fixed AI targeting opponents cards with positive effects.
Fixed AI not playing 0 cost units.
Fixed AI not using 0 cost activated abilities.
Fixed AI not having access to full and on turn 1.
Fixed unique check.
Improved battlefield layout handling, now defends more effectively.
Improved aggressiveness calculations.
Improved various specific cards.
