- New Vehicle: Galaxy V9X
- Apocalypse Farm Building Technology: Concentrated Nitrogen Fertilizer Technology
- Apocalypse Farm Building Technology: Concentrated Phosphate Fertilizer Technology
- Apocalypse Farm Building Technology: Concentrated Potash Fertilizer Technology
Adjustments
- Apocalypse Farm Building Technology: Worker Training Costs Significantly Reduced
- Game UI Border: Decorative elements have been added to the game's UI border. We encourage all players to provide feedback on the visual effects of this update.
Fixes
- Certain Vehicle Traits: Fixed an issue where traits did not activate when equipping items via right-click.
- Apocalypse Farm Demolition Credits: Addressed discrepancies between the amount of credits returned upon demolition and what is displayed on the page.
- Vehicle Factory Combat Formation Page: Resolved inconsistencies in vehicle proportions.
- War Factory Custom Recycling and Enhancement: Fixed issues with custom recycling and enhancement not correctly applying to weapon turrets.
