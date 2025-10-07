 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20278531
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions
  • New Vehicle: Galaxy V9X
  • Apocalypse Farm Building Technology: Concentrated Nitrogen Fertilizer Technology
  • Apocalypse Farm Building Technology: Concentrated Phosphate Fertilizer Technology
  • Apocalypse Farm Building Technology: Concentrated Potash Fertilizer Technology

Adjustments
  • Apocalypse Farm Building Technology: Worker Training Costs Significantly Reduced
  • Game UI Border: Decorative elements have been added to the game's UI border. We encourage all players to provide feedback on the visual effects of this update.

Fixes
  • Certain Vehicle Traits: Fixed an issue where traits did not activate when equipping items via right-click.
  • Apocalypse Farm Demolition Credits: Addressed discrepancies between the amount of credits returned upon demolition and what is displayed on the page.
  • Vehicle Factory Combat Formation Page: Resolved inconsistencies in vehicle proportions.
  • War Factory Custom Recycling and Enhancement: Fixed issues with custom recycling and enhancement not correctly applying to weapon turrets.

