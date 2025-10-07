 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20278446 Edited 7 October 2025 – 21:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

A minor update today mainly to fix a security vulnerability with Unity.



October 7th, 2025 - V0.6.02 Unity Security Fix

Notes:
  • Updated Unity to 6000.0.58f2 to fix a security vulnerability in the engine. This brings some additional changes and updates to the engine and may also improve Vulkan performance on Nvidia GPUs. More info: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01


Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a black screen error when attempting to play the game on systems with Qualcomm CPUs.


Known/existing issues:
  • Trouble with connections during a host migration can stop new players from spawning.



Thanks!
- Dan

