A minor update today mainly to fix a security vulnerability with Unity.
October 7th, 2025 - V0.6.02 Unity Security Fix
Notes:
- Updated Unity to 6000.0.58f2 to fix a security vulnerability in the engine. This brings some additional changes and updates to the engine and may also improve Vulkan performance on Nvidia GPUs. More info: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a black screen error when attempting to play the game on systems with Qualcomm CPUs.
Known/existing issues:
- Trouble with connections during a host migration can stop new players from spawning.
Thanks!
- Dan
Changed files in this update