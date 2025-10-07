 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20278401 Edited 7 October 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed bugs in the equipment system when buying gladiators.

2. The location of the retail store has been changed.

3. Minor changes to the Ludus Courtyard location.

4. Localization work has been carried out. Now there are more localized elements.

