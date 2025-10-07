1. Fixed bugs in the equipment system when buying gladiators.
2. The location of the retail store has been changed.
3. Minor changes to the Ludus Courtyard location.
4. Localization work has been carried out. Now there are more localized elements.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1. Fixed bugs in the equipment system when buying gladiators.
2. The location of the retail store has been changed.
3. Minor changes to the Ludus Courtyard location.
4. Localization work has been carried out. Now there are more localized elements.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update