For the love of god, update Endlight.
A few days ago, Major Nelson announced "Take Immediate Action to Protect Your [Unity] Games and Apps" and so we did... and SO WE DID. He states that "There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers." but we all know that he's lying (unlike Trump). Because we love you, we fixed it. Just kidding, we only love ourselves - the greatest love ... of ALLLLLLLL is easy to achieeeevveee lurrrrning to love, yourself is the greatest love of THE GREATEST LOVE, OF ALLLLLLLLLL 💖💖💖
Hackers will need to find a different way into your machine, because Endlight continues to keep that door closed. Did we patch the Steam Deck Linux version as well? Do you even NEED to ask? You do? That was a rhetorical question, you know what rhetorical means, right? You don't? THAT WAS ALSO RHETORICAL 😠😠😠
As a bonus, we upgraded from Unity 2023.2.15f1 to Unity 6000.0.58f2 and tested the bejesus out of it. Appears to be neither faster nor slower, making me wonder what Unity has been doing these last 2 years. ZING! Truth Time: It was less a "bonus" and more "we didn't have much choice" because we already upgraded for the upcoming console edition. The Zaratustra factor prevented us from simply patching the binary (the coward's way out). 🚬🚬🚬
During testing I also found a bug in the Super Secret Menu. Luckily, no-one has discovered the Super Secret Menu. One day, I may tell you the secret that uncovers the Super Secret Menu, but then I would have to change the name of the Super Secret Menu which is really the best part about the Super Secret Menu. 🤫🤫🤫
FACT: This all started with a Slap Chop
STATEMENT: Buy Endlight, it's no longer on sale!
When Unity tells you to patch, you patch
