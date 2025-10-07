 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20278356 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.3.3 - 10/06/25
========================

GM Module Bug Fixes/Improvements:
---------------------------------

- Add ability to duplicate Campaigns
- Fix bug when importing/duplicating Campaigns/Maps where the new name had
unexpected spaces and numbers
- Generate thumbnails for Image Resources to use in Image Browsers to optimize
resource loading
- Optimize Image Resources loaded when Campaigns are loaded
- Optimize Image Resources loaded when creating Image Annotations
- Optimize Image Resources loaded in the Token Library
- Optimize Map Image Resources loaded in the Campaign Map / Map Link Editor
dialogs
- Optimize Multiplayer Host menu when selecting Campaigns (prevent loading
unecessary Campaign resources)
- Fix Image Browser zooming when scrolling to limits or when dragging dialog
- Persist paths used when importing/exporting Campaigns/Maps/Images
- Loading screen feedback when loading Campaign, importing/migrating Campaign,
migrating Resources
- Update window title to show currently active Campaign and Map
- Update Annotation Image when selecting Image in Image Resource Browser
- Removed widget to Assign Players to Tokens in the Token Editor dialog
- Fix bug that allows hosting a game with invalid settings
- Fix Map export bug that was not exporting resources used in Map
- Fix bug that was not correctly setting a Token to a Player token while in Game
- Allow setting a Player Token to another Token type like an NPC while in Game

Core Bug Fixes/Improvements:
----------------------------
- Fix bug where client could toggle tokens off

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3483271
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3483272
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3483273
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3483274
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link