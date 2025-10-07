Version 0.3.3 - 10/06/25
========================
GM Module Bug Fixes/Improvements:
---------------------------------
- Add ability to duplicate Campaigns
- Fix bug when importing/duplicating Campaigns/Maps where the new name had
unexpected spaces and numbers
- Generate thumbnails for Image Resources to use in Image Browsers to optimize
resource loading
- Optimize Image Resources loaded when Campaigns are loaded
- Optimize Image Resources loaded when creating Image Annotations
- Optimize Image Resources loaded in the Token Library
- Optimize Map Image Resources loaded in the Campaign Map / Map Link Editor
dialogs
- Optimize Multiplayer Host menu when selecting Campaigns (prevent loading
unecessary Campaign resources)
- Fix Image Browser zooming when scrolling to limits or when dragging dialog
- Persist paths used when importing/exporting Campaigns/Maps/Images
- Loading screen feedback when loading Campaign, importing/migrating Campaign,
migrating Resources
- Update window title to show currently active Campaign and Map
- Update Annotation Image when selecting Image in Image Resource Browser
- Removed widget to Assign Players to Tokens in the Token Editor dialog
- Fix bug that allows hosting a game with invalid settings
- Fix Map export bug that was not exporting resources used in Map
- Fix bug that was not correctly setting a Token to a Player token while in Game
- Allow setting a Player Token to another Token type like an NPC while in Game
Core Bug Fixes/Improvements:
----------------------------
- Fix bug where client could toggle tokens off
