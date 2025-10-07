Version 0.3.3 - 10/06/25

========================



GM Module Bug Fixes/Improvements:

---------------------------------



- Add ability to duplicate Campaigns

- Fix bug when importing/duplicating Campaigns/Maps where the new name had

unexpected spaces and numbers

- Generate thumbnails for Image Resources to use in Image Browsers to optimize

resource loading

- Optimize Image Resources loaded when Campaigns are loaded

- Optimize Image Resources loaded when creating Image Annotations

- Optimize Image Resources loaded in the Token Library

- Optimize Map Image Resources loaded in the Campaign Map / Map Link Editor

dialogs

- Optimize Multiplayer Host menu when selecting Campaigns (prevent loading

unecessary Campaign resources)

- Fix Image Browser zooming when scrolling to limits or when dragging dialog

- Persist paths used when importing/exporting Campaigns/Maps/Images

- Loading screen feedback when loading Campaign, importing/migrating Campaign,

migrating Resources

- Update window title to show currently active Campaign and Map

- Update Annotation Image when selecting Image in Image Resource Browser

- Removed widget to Assign Players to Tokens in the Token Editor dialog

- Fix bug that allows hosting a game with invalid settings

- Fix Map export bug that was not exporting resources used in Map

- Fix bug that was not correctly setting a Token to a Player token while in Game

- Allow setting a Player Token to another Token type like an NPC while in Game



Core Bug Fixes/Improvements:

----------------------------

- Fix bug where client could toggle tokens off