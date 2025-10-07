 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20278302 Edited 7 October 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
We are pushing a new update for the game which include some VFX updates, and some additional fixes for the dialogs. We will continue to build up the game into better and better versions, with your continued feedback. Thank you everyone.

