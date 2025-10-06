0.14.4.0
Additions:
- Clicking and holding the next recipe button on an empty crafting popup will now show you a list of common recipes you should know.
- Added the ability to switch between checking the hero's schedule, happiness and energy for the day on the hero list.
Other Changes:
- Retooled the shift changing mechanic added last patch. You no longer double click to change shift start position, instead dragging in a similar way to the shift length.
- You can now also change shift if the hero hasn't been working for 2 hours yet this shift.
- Slightly redesigned the Bank popup so that it is easier to understand.
- Slightly redesigned the Orders popup, too.
- The screen now gets darker during tutorials, they may have been hard to read before on certain themes. Sorry about that.
- Some sprites were redone to look more distinct. (web bombs and sand bombs)
- Recruited heroes now start with some clothing as well.
- Skipping the initial tutorial is now slightly more intuitive.
Bug Fixes:
- Old files will no longer have a corrupted shift length time which was impossible to adjust.
- Fixed some mismatches in the guide.
- The Dining Table was smaller than it was intended to be (was only happening if rotated), and wasn't being created properly.
- The demo no longer has an extra glitched mission.
0.14.4.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update