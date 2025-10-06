0.14.4.0



Additions:

- Clicking and holding the next recipe button on an empty crafting popup will now show you a list of common recipes you should know.

- Added the ability to switch between checking the hero's schedule, happiness and energy for the day on the hero list.



Other Changes:

- Retooled the shift changing mechanic added last patch. You no longer double click to change shift start position, instead dragging in a similar way to the shift length.

- You can now also change shift if the hero hasn't been working for 2 hours yet this shift.

- Slightly redesigned the Bank popup so that it is easier to understand.

- Slightly redesigned the Orders popup, too.

- The screen now gets darker during tutorials, they may have been hard to read before on certain themes. Sorry about that.

- Some sprites were redone to look more distinct. (web bombs and sand bombs)

- Recruited heroes now start with some clothing as well.

- Skipping the initial tutorial is now slightly more intuitive.



Bug Fixes:

- Old files will no longer have a corrupted shift length time which was impossible to adjust.

- Fixed some mismatches in the guide.

- The Dining Table was smaller than it was intended to be (was only happening if rotated), and wasn't being created properly.

- The demo no longer has an extra glitched mission.

