6 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
0.14.4.0

Additions:
- Clicking and holding the next recipe button on an empty crafting popup will now show you a list of common recipes you should know.
- Added the ability to switch between checking the hero's schedule, happiness and energy for the day on the hero list.

Other Changes:
- Retooled the shift changing mechanic added last patch. You no longer double click to change shift start position, instead dragging in a similar way to the shift length.
- You can now also change shift if the hero hasn't been working for 2 hours yet this shift.
- Slightly redesigned the Bank popup so that it is easier to understand.
- Slightly redesigned the Orders popup, too.
- The screen now gets darker during tutorials, they may have been hard to read before on certain themes. Sorry about that.
- Some sprites were redone to look more distinct. (web bombs and sand bombs)
- Recruited heroes now start with some clothing as well.
- Skipping the initial tutorial is now slightly more intuitive.

Bug Fixes:
- Old files will no longer have a corrupted shift length time which was impossible to adjust.
- Fixed some mismatches in the guide.
- The Dining Table was smaller than it was intended to be (was only happening if rotated), and wasn't being created properly.
- The demo no longer has an extra glitched mission.

