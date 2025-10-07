V 13.3.3
Added records items for all new music
Fixed daily quests
Fixed pet revive timers
Music doesn't cut out and boss music loops
Setting to disable music change until if finishes playing
Fixed elevator rotations
Fixed arrow exploit
Mute toggle now mute all sounds
New Space Layer 3 music
Mati boss has new music
