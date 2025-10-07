 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20278207 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V 13.3.3
Added records items for all new music
Fixed daily quests
Fixed pet revive timers
Music doesn't cut out and boss music loops
Setting to disable music change until if finishes playing
Fixed elevator rotations
Fixed arrow exploit
Mute toggle now mute all sounds
New Space Layer 3 music
Mati boss has new music

Full change log
https://blockstory.net/change-log/

Changed files in this update

Windows Block Story Depot 270111
