For long-time players, this one is big. The world expands with a new close-quarters area, plus many fixes. Let’s get to it.

The game uses procedural outfit mixing (pants, tops, hats, skin tones) to keep enemies cohesive. Sometimes identical looks still appeared together, which broke immersion. The new D.N.A. system assigns each generated outfit a short signature and checks it against recent ones, steering generation toward fresher combinations while preserving the style.

A full new area. Entry is different here: arrive by vehicle and drive to the gate. The gate is locked at night, so plan a daytime visit. Find the entrance past the tavern on the right, or follow the lodge waypoint in your vehicle.

Poachers have invaded the guest lodge and are squatting across two buildings. Clear both interiors. This brings tight indoor FPS combat to a usually wide-open world. Supplies on site are limited, so come prepared. It’s a bonus mission: you can’t save during it, but you can save after completion. Once done, the lodge opens for business and you receive a small cash advance from the profits as thanks.

A trophy has been added for clearing all enemies out of the guest lodge.

Collider passes and joint tuning reduce contorted poses, improve foot contact, and produce more believable collapses. The ragdoll algorithm is also faster.

Dropped weapons sometimes landed upright. A new drop routine accounts for mass and shape so they fall, bounce, and settle more naturally.

Fixed shader glitches and optimized the effect path for smoother visuals with lower overhead during heavy action.

Many small tweaks improve frame pacing and responsiveness, along with general AI stability and behavior refinements.

Bird flocks at drone charging stations behave correctly again. They land at designated spots and take flight when you approach.

Numerous issues resolved. Details omitted here to avoid spoilers for new players. Ask if you want a full list.

New conditions let the game track who is alive and who is not. Follow-up missions will no longer play radio messages from NPCs who have died.

As always, thanks for playing.

Ahead of the game’s final release on August 26, 2026, about 10 more major updates and ~80 smaller updates are planned. Glad to have you along for the ride.

-Rob [Ingozi Games]