- Fixed collision on space pods so player can read notes

- Cannon no longer floating on Shipwreck V9

- Added another gun spawn to the Rockmun big camp

- Added drown/tele boxes to all anom spawns

- Added section to tutorial that lets player know they keep the ammo of a gun even if they drop the gun

- Squid infected no longer run in place is boooped from behind

- Added Shipwreck V14