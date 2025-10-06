 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20278196 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed collision on space pods so player can read notes
- Cannon no longer floating on Shipwreck V9
- Added another gun spawn to the Rockmun big camp
- Added drown/tele boxes to all anom spawns
- Added section to tutorial that lets player know they keep the ammo of a gun even if they drop the gun
- Squid infected no longer run in place is boooped from behind
- Added Shipwreck V14

