We've deployed a hotfix addressing balancing for the Brimstone update and a number of bugs.
General
- Fire damage no longer triggers Containment Room alien spawn
- Increased Containment Room spawn timer: 3 -> 5 seconds
- Flamethrowers can now be placed on weapon/equipment racks
- Model added for dropped Blowtorch
- New sound effect added for crate falling over in Containment Room
- Kraken Tentacle melee range reduced: 2.5 -> 1.9
Bug Fixes
- Increasing the width/height of a submarine will now adjust wall dependent systems (Pneumatic
- Launcher, Porthole, Torpedo Bay, Etc.)
- Fixed issue where AI agents would fight to stand in the same spot (most common with infected)
- Fixed issue with Infected Diver "Frantic" AI state
- Bombs now rumble outposts again upon exploding
- Fixed collider in StorageLoading(3x5) room that players could clip under
- Outpost entrance ladders given collider - no more hiding behind them
- Sledgehammer and Knife no longer clips through hand in blocking animation in 3rd person animation
- Fixed arcade machine title display issue with certain languages
- Can now see diver icons when diver returns from enemy submarine
- Clients no longer see a hit marker when shooting at dead enemies
- Fixed issue with challenges not displaying correct progress in lobby list
- Fixed saves slot display issue for certain languages
- Fixed issue with store door collider
- Fixed issue with extinguisher holder shadow
- Fixed issue where rocks continued launching after winning/retreating in a Geothermal Vents biome
- Fixed Reload Warning formatting on weapons for certain languages
- Enemies can no longer walk through closed doors on player submarine
- Biome effects that are in the process of triggering as a battle ends will no longer trigger
- Fixed issue where resolution setting was getting overridden to "Auto" on startup
- System repairing network code improved
- Multiple players can now repair the same system without the repair speed slowing down
- Flamethrower Refill Station now only displays "Refill" when equipped flamethrower has less than 50 fuel
- Fixed issue where loading a new language in main menu wouldn't update save slot translations
- Two players can no longer interact with the same terminal at the same time
Thanks for supporting Darkwater on its Early Access journey!
Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.
- Targon Studios
