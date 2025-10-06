Dear Players,
We are pleased to announce that the game now supports English language!
About This Translation
Due to our limited team size and technical resources, the current English version is completed using machine translation. While we know this is not a perfect solution, we believe it's better to let more players experience the game than to let language be a barrier. This is a test version, and there will inevitably be inaccuracies or errors in the text. All game content is subject to the Chinese version as the authoritative reference. If you encounter any translation questions or ambiguities, please refer to the Chinese version as the standard.
We Need Your Help
Your feedback is crucial to us! If you find any of the following in the game:
Inaccurate translations
Difficult-to-understand expressions
Bugs or game anomalies caused by the English version
Any other language issues
Please feel free to leave us a message anytime. We will take every suggestion seriously.
How to Switch Language
Open the game (Chinese by default)
Select "编辑卡组"
Enter "系统设定"
Find the "Lang (Restart)" option
Switch to English
Restart the game for the settings to take effect
Thank you for your understanding and support! Let's make this game better together.
Galaxy Card Game
