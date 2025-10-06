Dear Players,

We are pleased to announce that the game now supports English language!

About This Translation

Due to our limited team size and technical resources, the current English version is completed using machine translation. While we know this is not a perfect solution, we believe it's better to let more players experience the game than to let language be a barrier. This is a test version, and there will inevitably be inaccuracies or errors in the text. All game content is subject to the Chinese version as the authoritative reference. If you encounter any translation questions or ambiguities, please refer to the Chinese version as the standard.

We Need Your Help

Your feedback is crucial to us! If you find any of the following in the game:

Inaccurate translations

Difficult-to-understand expressions

Bugs or game anomalies caused by the English version

Any other language issues

Please feel free to leave us a message anytime. We will take every suggestion seriously.

How to Switch Language

Open the game (Chinese by default) Select "编辑卡组" Enter "系统设定" Find the "Lang (Restart)" option Switch to English Restart the game for the settings to take effect

Thank you for your understanding and support! Let's make this game better together.

Galaxy Card Game