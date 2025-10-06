I was playing Aerocorp earlier and I noticed something:



The gameplay is not very engaging.



This is likely because I didn't have time to test, because I had set the release date too early, and wasn't able to change it.



THIS UPDATE FIXES IT.



Now, A-20 will spawn 6 rooms behind the player.

This might seem like a small change, but it's not.

It makes the gameplay orders of magnitude more engaging.