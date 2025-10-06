 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20278050 Edited 6 October 2025 – 23:39:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I was playing Aerocorp earlier and I noticed something:

The gameplay is not very engaging.

This is likely because I didn't have time to test, because I had set the release date too early, and wasn't able to change it.

THIS UPDATE FIXES IT.

Now, A-20 will spawn 6 rooms behind the player.
This might seem like a small change, but it's not.
It makes the gameplay orders of magnitude more engaging.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3985661
  • Loading history…
