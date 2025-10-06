I was playing Aerocorp earlier and I noticed something:
The gameplay is not very engaging.
This is likely because I didn't have time to test, because I had set the release date too early, and wasn't able to change it.
THIS UPDATE FIXES IT.
Now, A-20 will spawn 6 rooms behind the player.
This might seem like a small change, but it's not.
It makes the gameplay orders of magnitude more engaging.
Patch notes for v0.0.4 "Overhaul"
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3985661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update