7 October 2025 Build 20278047 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another small update with important bug fixes, thank you for your continued feedback!


Fixes & Changes
  • Fixed interaction range for tack/grooming equipment
  • Fixed Horse Market Reset to avoid "empty horses"
  • Fixed Town Jobs Reset

If you encounter a “broken horse” that cannot run, please start a new game.
From the start menu, delete your current save (red button in the bottom-left). This resolves the issue for all new saves.

Alternatively, you may wait for the weekly horse market reset.
If your save is already well progressed and includes multiple horses, you can also sell the affected horse.



Thanks again for testing and reporting! If the update doesn’t show up right away, please restart Steam.

To report bugs, join our Discord server
or post in the appropriate thread in the Steam discussion forum.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1938051
