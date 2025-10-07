Another small update with important bug fixes, thank you for your continued feedback!
Fixes & Changes
- Fixed interaction range for tack/grooming equipment
- Fixed Horse Market Reset to avoid "empty horses"
- Fixed Town Jobs Reset
If you encounter a “broken horse” that cannot run, please start a new game.
From the start menu, delete your current save (red button in the bottom-left). This resolves the issue for all new saves.
Alternatively, you may wait for the weekly horse market reset.
If your save is already well progressed and includes multiple horses, you can also sell the affected horse.
Thanks again for testing and reporting! If the update doesn’t show up right away, please restart Steam.
To report bugs, join our Discord server
or post in the appropriate thread in the Steam discussion forum.
Changed files in this update