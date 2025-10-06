 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20278025 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Interface Enhancements and Fixes

  • Improved fonts and user interface

  • More mission text variety

  • Research points bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1731171
