Interface Enhancements and Fixes
Improved fonts and user interface
More mission text variety
Research points bug fixes
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Improved fonts and user interface
More mission text variety
Research points bug fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update