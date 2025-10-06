PERK CHANGES:

Xerothermic now gives 500 points (up from 50).

Kaleiscopic now gives 9x points (up from 4x).



Yeah, this might be overkill, but at least these perks aren’t completely useless anymore!



BUG FIXES:

Fixed an issue that caused the Spinel gem to upgrade gold letters.

Fixed a visual issue with status-effected letters.