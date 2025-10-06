PERK CHANGES:
Xerothermic now gives 500 points (up from 50).
Kaleiscopic now gives 9x points (up from 4x).
Yeah, this might be overkill, but at least these perks aren’t completely useless anymore!
BUG FIXES:
Fixed an issue that caused the Spinel gem to upgrade gold letters.
Fixed a visual issue with status-effected letters.
Version 1.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3942651
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update