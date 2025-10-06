 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20278011 Edited 6 October 2025 – 23:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
PERK CHANGES:
Xerothermic now gives 500 points (up from 50).
Kaleiscopic now gives 9x points (up from 4x).

Yeah, this might be overkill, but at least these perks aren’t completely useless anymore!

BUG FIXES:
Fixed an issue that caused the Spinel gem to upgrade gold letters.
Fixed a visual issue with status-effected letters.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3942651
