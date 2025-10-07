 Skip to content
Major 7 October 2025 Build 20277979
Update notes via Steam Community

To celebrate 4 years of Furry Feet's release, we added 2 new levels added for free!

Thank you for your support and for being here!

Update Changelog:

  • 2 New levels added.

  • Visual and functional UI improvements.

