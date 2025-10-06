Two small updates but important to push out:
1. There was a bug in the tutorial level that made it harder than it should have been.
2. There is a setting to adjust the typing speed for text. Go to the settings screen from the main title and you should be able to adjust it.
-- NOTE: The settings screen itself is mostly placeholder while we work out what settings will make the most sense for the game. Later we will rework to make it more intuitive to work with.
