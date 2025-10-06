- Autosaves now use binary serialization instead of json; hopefully helps with auto-save lag later in game
- Use "Choose" instead of "Take" on dialog options
- Fixed card animation behaviour when quitting upgrade dialog early
- Tarnished Virtue is marked as high danger
- Map tooltips now note Nebula vs Deep Nebula
- Fixed layout bug causing popping on card rewards in elite fights
- Number keys play cards from left to right, still don't have full keyboard input support though
- Cards shouldn't overlap buttons in card windows now
- Card windows show card counts
- Most UI buttons should no longer be prone to double click bugs
- various card tooltip tweaks
Update v0.1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Update v0.1.1 is available now.
