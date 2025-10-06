 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20277966 Edited 6 October 2025 – 23:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update v0.1.1 is available now.
  • Autosaves now use binary serialization instead of json; hopefully helps with auto-save lag later in game
  • Use "Choose" instead of "Take" on dialog options
  • Fixed card animation behaviour when quitting upgrade dialog early
  • Tarnished Virtue is marked as high danger
  • Map tooltips now note Nebula vs Deep Nebula
  • Fixed layout bug causing popping on card rewards in elite fights
  • Number keys play cards from left to right, still don't have full keyboard input support though
  • Cards shouldn't overlap buttons in card windows now
  • Card windows show card counts
  • Most UI buttons should no longer be prone to double click bugs
  • various card tooltip tweaks

