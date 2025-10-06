 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20277944
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update for Finnish Pub Simulator has been released.

Changelog

  • Addresses a security vulnerability found in Unity

Changed files in this update

Depot 3310751
