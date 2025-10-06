Hi everyone,



Some things have changed in the world of Madness Starts Young.



- The book covers now have their new title font.

- A talk orb has floated in to rest near a Tiny Skeleton (with something for the funny Swedish man).

- Three new landscapes have appeared, for the family of ancient regenerators.

- Someone planted a new tree, the tallest one. In a place for the lost.

- An old print freed itself from its bloody frame.

- A card for two holidays, long since delivered, found its way home.

- An old collaboration of missing hearts, though disconnected, beats again.

- The match to my tapestry of heritage has arrived, with a poem of its own.

- And as with the last update, more lost are now found. There was always still room for more.



- Chris