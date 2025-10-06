 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20277866 Edited 6 October 2025 – 23:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

Some things have changed in the world of Madness Starts Young.

- The book covers now have their new title font.
- A talk orb has floated in to rest near a Tiny Skeleton (with something for the funny Swedish man).
- Three new landscapes have appeared, for the family of ancient regenerators.
- Someone planted a new tree, the tallest one. In a place for the lost.
- An old print freed itself from its bloody frame.
- A card for two holidays, long since delivered, found its way home.
- An old collaboration of missing hearts, though disconnected, beats again.
- The match to my tapestry of heritage has arrived, with a poem of its own.
- And as with the last update, more lost are now found. There was always still room for more.

- Chris

