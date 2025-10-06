 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20277828 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Big content patch this time!

Main changes:

  • New weapons: Pulsar Gland, Spike Protein, Blastocyst Mortar, Lateral Vent

  • New internal organelles: Ossificator, Pyrosome, Cryosome, Extensor, Sequence Scrambler, Echosome, Bifurcator, Chronosome

  • New lashes: Cryoflagellum, Toxin Flagellum

  • New mutation: Ossification

  • I'll let you figure out what all of these do :) They definitely need testing!

  • Reworked Chitin Infuser to give infinite piercing and a damage bonus after each hit. It also works with melee now.

  • Reinforced Membrane now gives only +1 max HP.

  • Other small rebalancing of mutations, organelles and plasmids.

  • Organelle rewards have a resistance force and a buffer time to help against accidental pickups.

  • Worm handling improved.

  • Plasmid upgrades are now shared across parasites.

  • Visual improvements, post-processing glow improved, better particle effects, special room hallway props.

  • All text extracted for translation, first supported languages are being worked on: Simplified Chinese, Czech, Brazilian Portuguese. More are coming, let us know if there is a language you'd really like to see supported or want to help with translating!

