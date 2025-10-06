Big content patch this time!



Main changes:



New weapons: Pulsar Gland, Spike Protein, Blastocyst Mortar, Lateral Vent

New internal organelles: Ossificator, Pyrosome, Cryosome, Extensor, Sequence Scrambler, Echosome, Bifurcator, Chronosome

New lashes: Cryoflagellum, Toxin Flagellum

New mutation: Ossification

I'll let you figure out what all of these do :) They definitely need testing!

Reworked Chitin Infuser to give infinite piercing and a damage bonus after each hit. It also works with melee now.

Reinforced Membrane now gives only +1 max HP.

Other small rebalancing of mutations, organelles and plasmids.

Organelle rewards have a resistance force and a buffer time to help against accidental pickups.

Worm handling improved.

Plasmid upgrades are now shared across parasites.

Visual improvements, post-processing glow improved, better particle effects, special room hallway props.