Big content patch this time!
Main changes:
New weapons: Pulsar Gland, Spike Protein, Blastocyst Mortar, Lateral Vent
New internal organelles: Ossificator, Pyrosome, Cryosome, Extensor, Sequence Scrambler, Echosome, Bifurcator, Chronosome
New lashes: Cryoflagellum, Toxin Flagellum
New mutation: Ossification
I'll let you figure out what all of these do :) They definitely need testing!
Reworked Chitin Infuser to give infinite piercing and a damage bonus after each hit. It also works with melee now.
Reinforced Membrane now gives only +1 max HP.
Other small rebalancing of mutations, organelles and plasmids.
Organelle rewards have a resistance force and a buffer time to help against accidental pickups.
Worm handling improved.
Plasmid upgrades are now shared across parasites.
Visual improvements, post-processing glow improved, better particle effects, special room hallway props.
All text extracted for translation, first supported languages are being worked on: Simplified Chinese, Czech, Brazilian Portuguese. More are coming, let us know if there is a language you'd really like to see supported or want to help with translating!
Changed files in this update