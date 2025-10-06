Hey everyone, quick update!

Unity recently announced a security vulnerability affecting all games made with versions 2017.1 and later. They’ve stressed there’s no evidence of it being exploited, but they issued fixes and asked all devs to patch their projects.



As soon as I learned about this, I took immediate action and applied Unity’s security update to the game.



While I was at it, I also slipped in some small fixes:

- Acid area damage no longer triggers during pause

- Mission 27: F35 VFX issue fixed

- Mission 18: Falling Plane VFX issue fixed

- Mission 12: Crashed Helicopter VFX issue fixed

- Weapon description text tweaks



PS: The Steam page for Mecha Knights 2 is in the works - it will be the project reveal, where I’ll share what the game is about, its main improvements, and the new features. The page will also include details, screenshots, and gifs. I’ll post dev updates there regularly once it’s live (just like I did with MKN1), and I’ll update you here as soon as the page goes up.