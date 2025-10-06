Hello everyone!
We just have a small security update today. Unity (which The Scout was made with) was recently notified of a security exploit present in their game engine. They currently have no evidence that this exploit was ever used, and they notified developers once they had released fixes for all supported versions of their engine. This update is bringing that fix into the game.
If you want to know more, you can check out Unity's page on the exploit:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Patch Notes: October 6th, 2025
