 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20277735 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We just have a small security update today. Unity (which The Scout was made with) was recently notified of a security exploit present in their game engine. They currently have no evidence that this exploit was ever used, and they notified developers once they had released fixes for all supported versions of their engine. This update is bringing that fix into the game.

If you want to know more, you can check out Unity's page on the exploit:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2169571
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 2169572
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2169573
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link