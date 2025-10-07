Steam Deck Verified!

Hey everyone!

Bookshop Simulator is now officially Steam Deck Verified! Take your shop with you on the go or play on the big screen with a controller.

Thank you to the community for all the great feedback while playing on the Steam Deck and we appreciate Valve allowing us to apply for verification. Join Discord to chat with us or give feedback on the Steam Deck controls or anything Bookshop Simulator related!

We also patched a Unity security exploit, so please play at ease.