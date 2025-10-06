 Skip to content
Major 6 October 2025 Build 20277702
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Recently announced Rumble Mode Update is live now!

What's inside:

1) In Rumble mode:

  1. Choose any location you've visited in the Story Mode.

  2. Set a season and time of a day.

  3. Customize Maruyama: suit and shirt colors, wearing jacket or not, beard, glasses and hair style.

  4. Listen to any of 89 music tracks you heard during your playthroughs.

2) Traditional Chinese localization

3) Code optimization, the game eats less RAM, it helps on weaker computers.


Possible update after this: adding Kato to Rumble mode and different leaderboard for him.

Due to little code tweaks here and there new bugs are possible, of course. Please report them, so I can try to fix it.

Enjoy the update!

P.S.

And again many thanks to this review (https://steamcommunity.com/id/Eliereidle/recommended/1687000/), which motivated me to make this update.

