6 October 2025 Build 20277683 Edited 6 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Unity has posted that a security vulnerability exists in all builds as far back as Unity 2017. As such all Grindwheel Games titles are being updated to Unity 6 to remove this loophole. This should not introduce any issues, but please feel free to contact us for support if you discover any bugs as a result of this change.

Changed files in this update

Windows The Hunters Journals; Vile Philosophy Content Depot 1097571
