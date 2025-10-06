 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20277682 Edited 6 October 2025 – 22:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This build resolves a security issue recently discovered that affects all games using the Unity engine.

Also there's newly generated maps.


That's all!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3527291
