First of all, I want to thank you all for your patience and incredible support. I know updates take time, but please remember that I’m developing this game entirely solo. That’s why each update might take a bit longer, but I promise it’s always worth the wait. ❤️

Now, let’s talk about the big things!

Update 1.2 | Changelog

New/Added

New map: Rural Arizona

New hazard: Motion sensor - works similarly to a camera, but is used indoors.

Added 3 stealable (& drivable) cars.

Added 10 new achievements.

Added many new item requests.

Added a quota finalize warning if there are still days left.

Added camera keypad to room 212.

Added a toggle: “Show player nicknames.”

Changes/Improvements

Buffed melee weapon damage against NPCs.

Carried items are now saved and loaded properly.

Due to the new map and loot, debt in Hardcore Mode was increased from 50k to 100k.

Heist day cooldown no longer starts before returning to the hideout.

Improved loot in the Texas Train Station Heist.

Increased chances for skill leaflets and golden card spawns on certain difficulties.

Increased spawn rate for the “Car Theft” skill leaflet in Arizona.

Increased spawn rate of upgrade modules.

Increased time between NPC taser shots.

NPCs now run slower when out of stamina.

NPCs won’t chase you too far from their residence.

Patrolling policeman is slightly downgraded (run slower and have less stamina).

Radar no longer spawns icons for loot inside the truck.

Reduced “Police Jammer” level requirement from 20 to 10.

Some armed NPCs can get scared when they see your gun.

Unlocked keybind settings for minigame left/right buttons.

“Win game once” furniture is now unlocked in Completionist Mode from the start.

Fixes

Fixed police running to the nearest player’s position (even if unseen) after a failed chase.

Fixed the issue where the Refund Chest was not refunding credits.

Fixed light switches not syncing.

Other

Updated build to the latest Unity version (security exploit fix).

This update required a significant amount of time and testing. I hope you will like it. If you have any issues, please report them on Discord or Via Steam Discussions!

See you in Arizona! 🏜️