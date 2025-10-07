 Skip to content
Major 7 October 2025 Build 20277586 Edited 7 October 2025 – 15:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

First of all, I want to thank you all for your patience and incredible support. I know updates take time, but please remember that I’m developing this game entirely solo. That’s why each update might take a bit longer, but I promise it’s always worth the wait. ❤️

Now, let’s talk about the big things!

Update 1.2 | Changelog

New/Added

  • New map: Rural Arizona

  • New hazard: Motion sensor - works similarly to a camera, but is used indoors.

  • Added 3 stealable (& drivable) cars.

  • Added 10 new achievements.

  • Added many new item requests.

  • Added a quota finalize warning if there are still days left.

  • Added camera keypad to room 212.

  • Added a toggle: “Show player nicknames.”

Changes/Improvements

  • Buffed melee weapon damage against NPCs.

  • Carried items are now saved and loaded properly.

  • Due to the new map and loot, debt in Hardcore Mode was increased from 50k to 100k.

  • Heist day cooldown no longer starts before returning to the hideout.

  • Improved loot in the Texas Train Station Heist.

  • Increased chances for skill leaflets and golden card spawns on certain difficulties.

  • Increased spawn rate for the “Car Theft” skill leaflet in Arizona.

  • Increased spawn rate of upgrade modules.

  • Increased time between NPC taser shots.

  • NPCs now run slower when out of stamina.

  • NPCs won’t chase you too far from their residence.

  • Patrolling policeman is slightly downgraded (run slower and have less stamina).

  • Radar no longer spawns icons for loot inside the truck.

  • Reduced “Police Jammer” level requirement from 20 to 10.

  • Some armed NPCs can get scared when they see your gun.

  • Unlocked keybind settings for minigame left/right buttons.

  • “Win game once” furniture is now unlocked in Completionist Mode from the start.

Fixes

  • Fixed police running to the nearest player’s position (even if unseen) after a failed chase.

  • Fixed the issue where the Refund Chest was not refunding credits.

  • Fixed light switches not syncing.

Other

  • Updated build to the latest Unity version (security exploit fix).

This update required a significant amount of time and testing. I hope you will like it. If you have any issues, please report them on Discord or Via Steam Discussions!

See you in Arizona! 🏜️

Changed files in this update

