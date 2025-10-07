VIractal v0.1.2 Update!

Tempo improvements & the brand-new “Challenge the Dragon” system have arrived!

【Gameplay Tempo Improvements】

1. New Feature: “Challenge the Dragon” Command

When fewer than 10 days remain, a new field command will appear that lets you challenge the final boss anytime!

Will you prepare carefully before the fight, or will you rush in for an early showdown?

Your choice will decide the fate of your journey!

The earlier you challenge, the more Soul Points you can earn—

Risk and reward are in your hands, and your drama begins here.

※ In this battle, revival using remaining turns is disabled.

※ The Soul Point multiplier and command conditions may change in future updates.

2. All Players Roll Dice at Once!

Instead of rolling individually, all players now roll their movement dice together at the start of the turn.

This reduces waiting time and makes it easier to plan your strategy!

3. Faster Battle Draw Animation!

The card draw process has been sped up for a smoother battle flow.

※ Further improvements are planned in future updates.

4. No More “Miss” Messages in Exploration

Exploration events will only show messages when you successfully gain an ability.

Failed attempts will no longer display unnecessary text, keeping the pace quick.

【Balance Adjustment】

Stage 1’s final boss “Unkar Dragon” has gained the “Immune to Instant Death” ability!

Prepare for a truly challenging battle.

【Bug Fixes】

Thanks to your reports, the following issues have been fixed:

Fixed an issue where the item “Fairy False Wings” did not activate correctly.

Fixed an issue where the random map starting point could sometimes be isolated.

Fixed an issue where hosting on Steam Deck prevented the game from starting.

Fixed an issue where having the “Dexterous” ability caused the hand to remain visible on the status board.

Fixed an issue where messages remained after choosing “Do nothing” on Road tiles.

Fixed an issue where some skill cards did not improve when upgraded.

【UX Improvements】

Selecting unusable items will no longer show unnecessary messages, making operations smoother!

【From the Development Team】

This update’s theme is “Faster Tempo × Greater Strategy.”

The new “Challenge the Dragon” command allows you to decide when to face the climax.

Will you take the risk of an early showdown?

Or prepare thoroughly before the fight?

The choice is yours.

Experience the new VIractal and create your own adventure!

※ This update includes beta adjustments and may be further refined in the future.