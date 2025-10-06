Security
- Upgrade to newer Unity version
Changes
- Changed ability of spawner class (stun instead of despawn)
- Moved action to the left side
- Added retry button to end screen
- Mouse controls for attacks and abilities
- Added Image for aiming with color options
- Life bars are visible on level selection
- Numbers for damage over time are now visible
- Added buttons as background for Reddit and Discord
- Added delay to upgrade options to prevent accidental selection
Fixes
- Fixed missing key bindings for keyboards
- Fixed damage counter options
- Fixed heal per hit
- Fixed issue with upgrades with value 0
- Fixed language selection
- Own protection was not shown on higher difficulties
- Fixed reset of player level
- Fixed passives
Version 0.8
