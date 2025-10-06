 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20277558 Edited 6 October 2025 – 23:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Security
- Upgrade to newer Unity version

Changes
- Changed ability of spawner class (stun instead of despawn)
- Moved action to the left side
- Added retry button to end screen
- Mouse controls for attacks and abilities
- Added Image for aiming with color options
- Life bars are visible on level selection
- Numbers for damage over time are now visible
- Added buttons as background for Reddit and Discord
- Added delay to upgrade options to prevent accidental selection

Fixes
- Fixed missing key bindings for keyboards
- Fixed damage counter options
- Fixed heal per hit
- Fixed issue with upgrades with value 0
- Fixed language selection
- Own protection was not shown on higher difficulties
- Fixed reset of player level
- Fixed passives

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4048711
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 4048712
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link