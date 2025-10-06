Security

- Upgrade to newer Unity version



Changes

- Changed ability of spawner class (stun instead of despawn)

- Moved action to the left side

- Added retry button to end screen

- Mouse controls for attacks and abilities

- Added Image for aiming with color options

- Life bars are visible on level selection

- Numbers for damage over time are now visible

- Added buttons as background for Reddit and Discord

- Added delay to upgrade options to prevent accidental selection



Fixes

- Fixed missing key bindings for keyboards

- Fixed damage counter options

- Fixed heal per hit

- Fixed issue with upgrades with value 0

- Fixed language selection

- Own protection was not shown on higher difficulties

- Fixed reset of player level

- Fixed passives