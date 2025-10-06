 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20277481 Edited 6 October 2025 – 23:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Adjustment: Increased weapon bullet firing speed
2. Adjustment: Reduced monster font size
3. Adjustment: Monster stat balance
4. Fixed: Customized images not displaying for summoned monsters
5. Fixed: Stats stacking for weapons with the same name
6. Fixed: Player afterimages not displaying in custom maps

Changed files in this update

Depot 4021391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link