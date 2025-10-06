1. Adjustment: Increased weapon bullet firing speed
2. Adjustment: Reduced monster font size
3. Adjustment: Monster stat balance
4. Fixed: Customized images not displaying for summoned monsters
5. Fixed: Stats stacking for weapons with the same name
6. Fixed: Player afterimages not displaying in custom maps
Update 1.3.5
