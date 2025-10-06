Loki's Revenge v0.1.3 is now available! It contains the following changes:

NEW

Added a new Boon - Amber of Power! Lv1 - Deal 10% more damage while standing still Lv2 - 20% damage Lv3 - 50% damage

Added an in-game achievement that unlocks Amber of Power (die for the first time)

Added a visual effect when choosing a Boon from a Bifrost Shard

FIXES AND TWEAKS

Fixed a bug with controller/keyboard focus states for buttons on the Game Over screen

Fixed a bug with missing sound effects on the Vengeance run screen

Stopped enemies from spawning after the final boss is killed before stepping into the Bifrost Bridge

Fixed an out of bounds error with status effects

Fixed a minor performance issue related to detecting when the player is moving or not

Fixed a memory leak related to damage numbers and overall boosted performance of them

Fixed the tooltips on obtained boons in the top left of the screen to show the effect text rather than the flavor text

Increased health for mid and late game enemies

As always, thank you for playing!

I'm continuing to work on new updates and content for the game. Life and work have been very busy, so I haven't had as much time to dedicate to the game as I'd like in the past months. Thank you for understanding!