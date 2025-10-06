 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20277300 Edited 6 October 2025 – 23:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Loki's Revenge v0.1.3 is now available! It contains the following changes:

NEW

  • Added a new Boon - Amber of Power!

    • Lv1 - Deal 10% more damage while standing still

    • Lv2 - 20% damage

    • Lv3 - 50% damage

  • Added an in-game achievement that unlocks Amber of Power (die for the first time)

  • Added a visual effect when choosing a Boon from a Bifrost Shard

FIXES AND TWEAKS

  • Fixed a bug with controller/keyboard focus states for buttons on the Game Over screen

  • Fixed a bug with missing sound effects on the Vengeance run screen

  • Stopped enemies from spawning after the final boss is killed before stepping into the Bifrost Bridge

  • Fixed an out of bounds error with status effects

  • Fixed a minor performance issue related to detecting when the player is moving or not

  • Fixed a memory leak related to damage numbers and overall boosted performance of them

  • Fixed the tooltips on obtained boons in the top left of the screen to show the effect text rather than the flavor text

  • Increased health for mid and late game enemies

As always, thank you for playing!

I'm continuing to work on new updates and content for the game. Life and work have been very busy, so I haven't had as much time to dedicate to the game as I'd like in the past months. Thank you for understanding!

