Loki's Revenge v0.1.3 is now available! It contains the following changes:
NEW
Added a new Boon - Amber of Power!
Lv1 - Deal 10% more damage while standing still
Lv2 - 20% damage
Lv3 - 50% damage
Added an in-game achievement that unlocks Amber of Power (die for the first time)
Added a visual effect when choosing a Boon from a Bifrost Shard
FIXES AND TWEAKS
Fixed a bug with controller/keyboard focus states for buttons on the Game Over screen
Fixed a bug with missing sound effects on the Vengeance run screen
Stopped enemies from spawning after the final boss is killed before stepping into the Bifrost Bridge
Fixed an out of bounds error with status effects
Fixed a minor performance issue related to detecting when the player is moving or not
Fixed a memory leak related to damage numbers and overall boosted performance of them
Fixed the tooltips on obtained boons in the top left of the screen to show the effect text rather than the flavor text
Increased health for mid and late game enemies
As always, thank you for playing!
I'm continuing to work on new updates and content for the game. Life and work have been very busy, so I haven't had as much time to dedicate to the game as I'd like in the past months. Thank you for understanding!
