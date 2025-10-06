Details

Hey, RhyBad here! Hope everyone is doing well.

This is probably going to be the last patch note from this game,

so I just wanted to say a few words before heading out.



BEATris has been my passion project during my time at university,

and I had really high hopes for the game to succeed when it was released.

As you know, this game is far from perfect and I'm surprised how the concept came up in the first place.



Despite many flaws, many players came by to play the game and even create amazing levels

which really made me appreciate the community and motivated me to update the game.

Because of this I was able to host a little (scuffed) event and full release the game while working a full-time job.



After the full release, I'd come back to this game from time to time in reminiscence of the short but passionate community the game had.

I'm really thankful for everyone who enjoyed the game,

and I will do my best to come back with another (probably rhythm) game!