Version 0.2.5.4 Skill Automation

Updates:

Improved Auto Sacrifice to now switch sacrifice on level up.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Auto Woodcutting, Mining, Foraging, Fishing, Thieving turning off invocations when switch targets.

Fixed Damage Reduction Tooltip on Buff bar using old % not flat values.

Fixed Auto Woodcutting, Mining, Foraging, Fishing, Thieving, to cancel auto modes if the player clicked on a manual node with-in the skill guide.

Fixed Woodcutting, Mining, Foraging, Fishing, Skill, to now correctly stop when you don't have the correct level off pickaxe equipped.

Fixed Cape of Shroud, Cape of Heats, Cape of Eternity showing damage reduction in a percentage not flat.