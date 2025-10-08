Greetings, Neverwinter Nights players!
This release was developed for personal enjoyment and out of goodwill for our fellow players and creators by unpaid software engineers from the NWN community:
clippy, Daz, Jasperre, niv, shadguy, Soren, tinygiant, virusman
You are cordially invited to join the NWN community developer Discord, here:
https://nwn.beamdog.net/discord/
Added
scriptcomp: Support for binary (prefix 0b) and octal (prefix 0o) integers.
scriptcomp: Added support for unary plus operations.
scriptcomp: Allow use of double-bang to "booleanize" a constant/variable integer value without requiring the second boolean negation to be parenthesized.
Changed
Crash reports now end in .txt for easier uploading/sharing.
Removed
Removed the popover News panel from the main menu, and the button no longer flashes even if there are unread news.
Suppressed some log spam.
Fixed
Corrected store links for the Pirates of the Sword Coast and Doom of Icewind Dale premium modules.
nui: Fixed a rare crash when using a window event script override.
Fixed an issue where negative level or hitpoint updates were sent erroneously.
Fixed regression with GetStringLeft/GetStringRight/GetSubString not returning
""on bad input.
Fixed DNS resolves on the master hanging the game when internet is unreliable.
Fixed script compiler sometimes generating incorrect bytecode. Scripts that were compiled on 37-15 will need to be recompiled only if they exhibit incorrect behaviour.
Fixed keybinds sometimes not working when using a non-english language.
