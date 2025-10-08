Greetings, Neverwinter Nights players!

This release was developed for personal enjoyment and out of goodwill for our fellow players and creators by unpaid software engineers from the NWN community:

clippy, Daz, Jasperre, niv, shadguy, Soren, tinygiant, virusman

You are cordially invited to join the NWN community developer Discord, here:

https://nwn.beamdog.net/discord/

Added

scriptcomp: Support for binary (prefix 0b) and octal (prefix 0o) integers.

scriptcomp: Added support for unary plus operations.

scriptcomp: Allow use of double-bang to "booleanize" a constant/variable integer value without requiring the second boolean negation to be parenthesized.

Changed

Crash reports now end in .txt for easier uploading/sharing.

Removed

Removed the popover News panel from the main menu, and the button no longer flashes even if there are unread news.

Suppressed some log spam.

Fixed